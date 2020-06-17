UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Delivered Over 500,000 COVID-19 Test Systems To Almost 30 Countries - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:41 PM

Russia Has Delivered Over 500,000 COVID-19 Test Systems to Almost 30 Countries - Official

Russia has delivered over 500,000 test systems for detecting COVID-19 to almost 30 countries across the world since February 1, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia has delivered over 500,000 test systems for detecting COVID-19 to almost 30 countries across the world since February 1, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Since February 1 and up to this day, the Russian Federation has delivered over 500,000 test systems to almost 30 countries across the world. These include Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] member states, the Commonwealth of Independent States members, African, European, Latin American and Southeast Asian countries," Popova said at a meeting of SCO officials in charge of sanitary and epidemiological welfare.

The Russian public health chief added that deliveries would continue.

Related Topics

World Russia Shanghai February Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh budget for next fiscal year to be presented ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

1 minute ago

China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak a ..

1 minute ago

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new vi ..

1 minute ago

China says 'we don't wish to see more clashes' on ..

2 minutes ago

Putin has 'disinfection tunnel' to protect him fro ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.