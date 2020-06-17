Russia Has Delivered Over 500,000 COVID-19 Test Systems to Almost 30 Countries - Official

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia has delivered over 500,000 test systems for detecting COVID-19 to almost 30 countries across the world since February 1, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.
"Since February 1 and up to this day, the Russian Federation has delivered over 500,000 test systems to almost 30 countries across the world. These include Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] member states, the Commonwealth of Independent States members, African, European, Latin American and Southeast Asian countries," Popova said at a meeting of SCO officials in charge of sanitary and epidemiological welfare.
The Russian public health chief added that deliveries would continue.