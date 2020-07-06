UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Delivered To Serbia Helicopters, Fighters, Air Defense Systems - Official

Mon 06th July 2020

Russia Has Delivered to Serbia Helicopters, Fighters, Air Defense Systems - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Over the past four years, Russia has delivered to Serbia Mi-35M and Mi-17V-5 helicopters, MiG-29 fighters and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Serbian online newspaper Glas Javnosti.

"As for the implemented contracts, I can note last year's delivery of a batch of Mi-17V-5 helicopters, the first batch was delivered to Serbia back in 2016.

In June 2018, we signed a contract for delivering Mi-35M helicopters, and the shipment took place in the end of 2019. A batch of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems was delivered in the beginning of 2020," Shugaev said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has provided Serbia with six MiG-29 fighters, Shugaev went on to say,

Apart from that, Russia instructed the Serbian military in 2019 on exploiting Pantsir-S1 and Mi helicopters, the head of the Russian defense cooperation agency added.

