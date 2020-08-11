Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus wasregistered" in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.