Russia Has Doubts About Impartiality of ICAO After Ryanair Incident Probe - Mission to UN

Russia has big doubts about the impartiality of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after it failed to conduct an objective investigation into the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus last year, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia has big doubts about the impartiality of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after it failed to conduct an objective investigation into the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus last year, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We have great doubts about the impartiality of the ICAO because there was no objective and open investigation of the Ryanair situation," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to have been fake.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, a co founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover at the airport. Protasevich has since been released. Sapega was sentenced in Belarus to six years in prison on charges of releasing the private data of Belarusian security officers into the public domain. In June 2022, she asked for pardon.

In July 2022, ICAO concluded in its latest updates to the report on the Ryanair flight incident that the bomb threat against the aircraft was "deliberately false" and was communicated to the crew upon instructions of senior Belarus officials.