Russia Has Duty to 'Act Responsibly' on Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States has not yet assigned blame for the Colonial Pipeline attack, but Russia has a duty to "act responsibly" on the matter, since the cyberattack originated in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"The [US] President [Joe Biden] also said that his intelligence community has not made a full assessment yet, which remains the case. But also that, given that this entity, that the FBI has concluded ... the attack was located in Russia, that the country has a responsibility to act responsibly," Psaki said on Tuesday.

She added that the US would wait for its intelligence community to complete its full assessment before conveying more about it.