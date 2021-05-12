UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Duty To 'Act Responsibly' On Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack - White House

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia Has Duty to 'Act Responsibly' on Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States has not yet assigned blame for the Colonial Pipeline attack, but Russia has a duty to "act responsibly" on the matter, since the cyberattack originated in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"The [US] President [Joe Biden] also said that his intelligence community has not made a full assessment yet, which remains the case. But also that, given that this entity, that the FBI has concluded ... the attack was located in Russia, that the country has a responsibility to act responsibly," Psaki said on Tuesday.

She added that the US would wait for its intelligence community to complete its full assessment before conveying more about it.

More Stories From World

