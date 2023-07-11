Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - Shoigu

If the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev, the Russian military will be forced to use the same means, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces as a response measure, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) If the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev, the Russian military will be forced to use the same means, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces as a response measure, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"If the US supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar means of destruction against the Ukrainian armed forces as a retaliatory measure," Shoigu said, adding that Russia is armed with cluster munitions "for all occasions."

Russia has always understood the threat posed by cluster munitions to civilians, and has refrained and still refrains from using them in its special military operation, the minister said, adding that the transfer of US arms to Kiev will only lead to a prolongation of the conflict.