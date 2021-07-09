Russia Has Enough Intensive Care Beds, But COVID-19 Case Growth Trends Alarming - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that although Russia has enough intensive care beds, the number of symptomatic COVID-19 patients is growing rapidly.

"There are almost 5,000 patients in intensive care units today. This is 22% of the bed resuscitation network. There is a reserve, but the course of the disease is characterized by the fact that the symptoms emerge more rapidly, therefore it is very important to start therapy on time in case of a disease, to call a doctor, this reduces the risks of developing a severe course of the disease," Murashko said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordinating Council to control the incidence of COVID-19.

At the same time, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the government that the vaccination rate should be increased.

"It is very important to maintain the momentum and increase these rates. Throughout the country, it is necessary to provide an opportunity for citizens to get vaccinated, especially since the number of applicants is growing. This is good," Mishustin said.

Russia has so far registered over 5.7 million COVID-19 cases and 141,501 related deaths. Although the country launched its vaccination campaign in December 2020, it stepped up the immunization drive in June, amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases. According to Murashko, the number of people who received at least one dose of the vaccine is nearing 30 million (about 21% of the 144 million population).