UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Enough Intensive Care Beds, But COVID-19 Case Growth Trends Alarming - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russia Has Enough Intensive Care Beds, But COVID-19 Case Growth Trends Alarming - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that although Russia has enough intensive care beds, the number of symptomatic COVID-19 patients is growing rapidly.

"There are almost 5,000 patients in intensive care units today. This is 22% of the bed resuscitation network. There is a reserve, but the course of the disease is characterized by the fact that the symptoms emerge more rapidly, therefore it is very important to start therapy on time in case of a disease, to call a doctor, this reduces the risks of developing a severe course of the disease," Murashko said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordinating Council to control the incidence of COVID-19.

At the same time, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the government that the vaccination rate should be increased.

"It is very important to maintain the momentum and increase these rates. Throughout the country, it is necessary to provide an opportunity for citizens to get vaccinated, especially since the number of applicants is growing. This is good," Mishustin said.

Russia has so far registered over 5.7 million COVID-19 cases and 141,501 related deaths. Although the country launched its vaccination campaign in December 2020, it stepped up the immunization drive in June, amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases. According to Murashko, the number of people who received at least one dose of the vaccine is nearing 30 million (about 21% of the 144 million population).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Doctor Same June December 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

Lithuania to build Belarus border wall to stem mig ..

1 minute ago

Bordeaux future rosier after city approves new sta ..

1 minute ago

KP E&T department surpasses revenue collection tar ..

1 minute ago

NTDC sets up camp office at Nowshera HVDC Converto ..

1 minute ago

Corona Free Kashmir initiative launched in AJK

1 minute ago

Thailand Reimposes Curfew, Other Curbs in 'Red Zon ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.