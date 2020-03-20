UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Enough Production Capacities, Food Stock To Satisfy Increased Demand - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russia has enough production capacities and food stock to satisfy even increased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the demand for a number of necessities, including spaghetti and grain, has increased over the public fears for the spread of the coronavirus.

"The current food stock and existing production capacities are more than enough to satisfy even the increased demand on nutrition products," Abramchenko said, as quoted by her press service.

