Russia Has Every Opportunity to Switch to Supply-Side Economics - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia has every opportunity to develop supply-side economics, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Putin, Russia needs a proactive economic policy, a transition to a sovereign economy that not only takes into account demand, but also forms it itself.

"Such an economy, it is often called a supply-side economy, involves a large-scale build-up of productive forces and services, the widespread strengthening of the infrastructure network, the development of advanced technologies, the creation of new, modern industrial capacities and entire industries .

.. But the possibilities for this - scientific opportunities, creativity - we, of course, have," Putin said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.