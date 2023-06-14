UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Every Reason To Target Underwater Cables Of Western Countries - Medvedev

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Russia Has Every Reason to Target Underwater Cables of Western Countries - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia has no reasons to refrain from targeting underwater cables of Western countries, given their proven involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Based on the proven complicity of Western countries in the blasts on the Nord Streams, we have no restrictions, not even moral ones, to refrain from destroying our enemies' cable communications laid on the ocean floor," Medvedev said on Telegram.

The former Russian president also noted that since Western countries started providing Kiev with more long-range weapons, it would make sense creating a demilitarized zone all across Ukraine up to its western borders.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Norway Germany Seymour Nord Kiev United States February September Gas Moral All From

Recent Stories

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

22 minutes ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

44 minutes ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

59 minutes ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

59 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

59 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.