Russia Has Every Reason to Target Underwater Cables of Western Countries - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia has no reasons to refrain from targeting underwater cables of Western countries, given their proven involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Based on the proven complicity of Western countries in the blasts on the Nord Streams, we have no restrictions, not even moral ones, to refrain from destroying our enemies' cable communications laid on the ocean floor," Medvedev said on Telegram.

The former Russian president also noted that since Western countries started providing Kiev with more long-range weapons, it would make sense creating a demilitarized zone all across Ukraine up to its western borders.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.