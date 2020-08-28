Russia Has First Request for Amphibious Tank Sprut From Abroad - Chief Designer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russia has received its first request from abroad for its latest amphibious tank Sprut, the chief designer of the Special Engineering Bureau, which belongs to a Rostec factory, told Sputnik.

"We have received a request for light amphibious tank Sprut, which is now at the stage of state trials, from a potential client abroad.

So far, a middle East country has shown serious interest, but there is work underway in several regions," Sergey Abdulov said.