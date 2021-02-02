UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Grounds To Believe Navalny Poisoning Was Staged - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:27 PM

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Was Staged - Lavrov

Russia has reasons to believe that the so-called poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny was "staged," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia has reasons to believe that the so-called poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny was "staged," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, Navalny returned to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany following a suspected poisoning in Siberia. Berlin claims that German doctors found evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body, a claim vehemently refuted by Moscow. Germany has also said that French and Swedish laboratories carried out independent research and confirmed that Navalny was poisoned.

"Based on the results of these investigations, no information that would really show the validity of the accusations against the Russian leadership, I emphasize, has been provided to us. If you accuse, then prove the guilt. And if you say, 'I am not telling you anything because it's classified', or because the patient [Navalny] himself does not allow it, then we have every reason to believe that this is staged," Lavrov said during a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Linde.

The Russian top diplomat also mentioned that Moscow expects Stockholm to be transparent and honest about the case.

More Stories From World

