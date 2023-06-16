Russia Has Important Role In Reducing Severity of Global Crises - Tebboune

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia has an important role in reducing the severity of global crises thanks to its policy and supplies of wheat to developing countries, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday.

"Russia plays an important role in reducing the severity of the current crises through its policies, the supply of wheat, which Russia transfers to the needy countries of the world, thanks to those efforts to develop cooperation and partnership with a wide variety of countries, primarily with poor countries," Tebboune said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

