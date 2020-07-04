Russia Has Impression That US Preparing to Stop Observing Nuclear Tests Moratorium- Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it looked like the United States was preparing to abandon a voluntary moratorium on nuclear testing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it looked like the United States was preparing to abandon a voluntary moratorium on nuclear testing.

"The impression is that Washington is preparing the world community [for its decision] to abandon the still existing voluntary nuclear testing moratorium in the United States and, as a result, to completely destroy the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry went on to say that the US claims regarding Russia's alleged non-compliance with obligations under the 1974 treaty between the Soviet Union and the United States on limiting underground nuclear tests were being built on completely false premises.