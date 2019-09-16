Russia Has Long Abandoned Dollar Payments in Weapon Contracts - Rostec CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia is no longer using the Dollar when it comes to payments in weapon contracts with its partners, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation says.

"We have already abandoned dollar payments two or three years ago.

So, for the most part, we have different paying options. Either in the national Currency, or we use the barter system," Chemezov told the RBK broadcaster.

He added that all issues related to payments for weapon deliveries to China and India have been resolved.