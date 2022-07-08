Russia Has Many Supporters, Including in US, Europe - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia has many supporters, including in the United States and Europe, and their number is only going to increase, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have many supporters, including even in the United States and in Europe, and even more so on other continents and in other countries. And their number will increase more and more. There is no doubt about it," Putin said at a meeting with heads of the parliamentary groups.

The Russian president noted that the change in the world order happened because of the policy of the United States and this global shift is irreversible.

"We should understand that this process can no longer be stopped.

The course of history is relentless. And the attempts of the collective West to impose its new world order on the world are destined to fail," Putin added.

For decades the actions of the West, headed by the United States, have been aggressive and counterproductive, the president underscored.

"The so-called collective West, led by the United States, has been acting extremely aggressively toward Russia for decades. Our proposals to create a security system in Europe, based on the principle of equality, have been rejected," Putin underscored.

The West has also ignored Russia's warnings of the unacceptability of NATO expansion, especially through the inclusion of the former Soviet republics.