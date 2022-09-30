UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Materials Pointing To Role Of West In Nord Stream Explosions - Foreign Intel

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russia already has materials that point to the role of the West in organizing and carrying out explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.

"We already have some materials that point to the Western footprint in organizing and carrying out this terrorist act," Naryshkin told reporters.

The West does everything to "hide the true organizers and perpetrators of this international terrorist act," the official added.

