Russia Has More Nuclear Weapons Than NATO, They Want Us To Reduce Number - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries, and the alliances wants Moscow to reduce the number of such weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries, and the alliances wants Moscow to reduce the number of such weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have more such weapons than the NATO countries. They know about it, and all the time we are being persuaded to start negotiations on reduction," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Russia will not agree to this.

The president mentioned that Russia has currently no need to use nuclear weapons as their use is possible in theory if the country's existence is under threat.

"Let me remind you that the only country in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state is the United States of America, which twice attacked the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Putin said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

