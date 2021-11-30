Russia Has Negative Attitude to US Statements About 'Plan B' in JCPOA Talks - Ulyanov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia has a negative attitude to US statements on "Plan B" with regard to Iran in the negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.

"As far as I understand, the United States is still committed to a negotiated diplomatic solution, but given the very serious development of the Iranian nuclear program, which continues day after day, they have doubts about the achievability of a successful negotiated solution.

As a fallback, they say that they are developing a 'plan B,' which, one can assume, will be associated with the introduction of additional pressure on Iran in excess of what is available today," Ulyanov told reporters.

He stressed that we were talking about a fallback and at the moment all attention was paid to diplomatic efforts.

"As for our attitude to such warnings, which are more reminiscent of overt threats, it is, of course, negative. Such statements do not contribute to the formation of a healthy atmosphere in the negotiations, which we say to the Americans with all frankness," the envoy said.