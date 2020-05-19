UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Negative Attitude Toward US Threats Against WHO - Envoy To UN In Geneva

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russia has a negative attitude towards US threats against the World Health Organization (WHO), Washington's attacks are inconsistent, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russia has a negative attitude towards US threats against the World Health Organization (WHO), Washington's attacks are inconsistent, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying that Washington will completely stop funding the organization and revise its membership if it does not carry out reforms demanded by the US within 30 days. According to Trump, his administration has investigated the WHO's unsuccessful response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is nothing new in the US letter. These threats that Washington would end cooperation with the WHO and that it would stop its financing have already been voiced previously. Of course we have a negative attitude to this. We, just as the majority of the international community, believe that the WHO is the organization that must coordinate interactions between the states in the sphere of healthcare at the international level, and now our priority is the fight against the coronavirus.

So these attacks against the WHO are just inconsistent," Gatilov said during the Valdai discussion club roundtable Combating COVID-19 in Conflict: The Syrian Experience.

The US accuses the WHO of lack of transparency and efficiency, but at the same time roughly 90 percent of the WHO leadership are US experts, he noted.

"There were very well-informed about the beginning of the pandemic and about its development, American experts took part in the three missions that went to China, so the United States had first-hand information from its own experts at least. So instead of saying what the organization failed to do one should ask what those American representatives failed to do," he said.

"Of course the US is a very important player in the WHO system and it would be very disappointing to lose it as a partner. ... It would be very counter-productive if the United States decides to withdraw from the organization or to cut its funding. But let's see what is going to follow these declarations and letters for real," the diplomat said.

