Russia Has Never Rejected Any Format on Donbas Settlement - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the possibility of Normandy format talks (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) with the participation of the United States and UK, suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia had never rejected any of the settlement formats in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin , commenting on the possibility of Normandy format talks ( Russia Ukraine ) with the participation of the United States and UK , suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia had never rejected any of the settlement formats in Donbas.

"We have never rejected any of the proposed formats, including the expansion of the Normandy format... We have never rejected contacts... And this may also be interesting," Putin said.