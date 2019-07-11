UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Never Rejected Any Format On Donbas Settlement - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Russia Has Never Rejected Any Format on Donbas Settlement - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the possibility of Normandy format talks (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) with the participation of the United States and UK, suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia had never rejected any of the settlement formats in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the possibility of Normandy format talks (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) with the participation of the United States and UK, suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia had never rejected any of the settlement formats in Donbas.

"We have never rejected any of the proposed formats, including the expansion of the Normandy format... We have never rejected contacts... And this may also be interesting," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States May

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2 days po ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 35 point to close at ..

2 minutes ago

Damascus Ready for Constitutional Commission Since ..

2 minutes ago

CDA gears up process of inquires, imposes penaltie ..

2 minutes ago

610 officials screened at health camp

6 minutes ago

Drug-dealer convicted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.