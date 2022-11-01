Russia Has No Acceptable Justification for Pulling Out of Grain Agreement - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States considers that there is no justification for Russia to suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Whatever justification Russia wishes to offer, whatever justification it wishes to offer today, there is no justification for the actions that it has taken," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson said that throughout the conflict in Ukraine and particularly since the Black Sea Grain Initiative came into effect, Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports such as Odessa and Pivdennyi.

The Biden administration believes the Russian justifications for the actions it has taken are "detached from reality.

"

On October 29, Russia said it was suspending participation in the grain exports agreement after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the bay of Sevastopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom military specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor. The humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea rated to safely export rains and fertilizer had been suspended until the situation with the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is clarified.

The movement of ships along the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea is unacceptable, since Kiev uses it to conduct military operations against Russia, the Defense Ministry added.