UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Acceptable Justification For Pulling Out Of Grain Agreement - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Has No Acceptable Justification for Pulling Out of Grain Agreement - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States considers that there is no justification for Russia to suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Whatever justification Russia wishes to offer, whatever justification it wishes to offer today, there is no justification for the actions that it has taken," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson said that throughout the conflict in Ukraine and particularly since the Black Sea Grain Initiative came into effect, Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports such as Odessa and Pivdennyi.

The Biden administration believes the Russian justifications for the actions it has taken are "detached from reality.

"

On October 29, Russia said it was suspending participation in the grain exports agreement after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the bay of Sevastopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom military specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor. The humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea rated to safely export rains and fertilizer had been suspended until the situation with the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is clarified.

The movement of ships along the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea is unacceptable, since Kiev uses it to conduct military operations against Russia, the Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Exports Ukraine Russia Odessa Kiev Price United Kingdom United States October From Agreement Rains

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

1 hour ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

2 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

2 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.