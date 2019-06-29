UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Aggressive Intention Against Any State, Will Mirror Attitude It Faces- Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:05 PM

Moscow has had no intentions to carry out aggressive actions against any country but Moscow will always treat other nations the way they treat Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, commenting on May's words about Russia's alleged "hostile interventions

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Moscow has had no intentions to carry out aggressive actions against any country but Moscow will always treat other nations the way they treat Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, commenting on May's words about Russia's alleged "hostile interventions."

Putin and May held a meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. According to a statement of May's office, she told Putin that the improvement of the relations between the two countries would be impossible unless Russia stopped its alleged "irresponsible and destabilising activity."

"We have not had any intention to commit any aggressive actions against anyone. This is an illusion, this is wishful thinking .

.. in order to have some kind of external opponent, whose existence allows [authorities] to solve internal political issues. We have no aggressive intentions toward anyone," Putin said at a press conference.

According to the Russian leader, he expressed Russia's position on a number of issues that pose problems for bilateral relations during the meeting.

"Russia's actions toward our foreign partners will always be proportionate: we will treat everyone the same way they treat us. I want everyone to keep this in mind," the Russian president stressed.

The Russian president also said that he had outlined during the talks what kind of London's actions Moscow considered to be damaging for bilateral relations.

