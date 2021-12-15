Russia Has No Aggressive Intentions Toward Ukraine - Zakharova on G7 Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Ukraine, this is a false message, but it has the right to move military units across its own territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement following the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Ukraine, this is a false message, but it has the right to move military units across its own territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement following the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers.

"We saw nothing constructive in this statement all the same set of well-worn theses, cliches, accusations that are strung on a completely false message about certain military preparations by Russia in relation to Ukraine. We have repeatedly said that on our sovereign territory we have every right to move military units at our own discretion, Russia has no aggressive intentions," she said.