ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russia does not possess any data on the intentions of NATO, but facts attest the reluctance of the alliance to interact with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Sunday.

"We have no information about what NATO is going to do. We rely on facts, and facts are as follows that NATO does not want any cooperation with us. When we had representatives there and the NATO-Russia Council was operating, (the alliance) only wanted to teach us what to do, demanding every time to convene the NATO-Russia Council and discuss Ukraine.

They were interested only in spreading propaganda and putting pressure on Russia," Lavrov said at G20 press conference.

The Russian diplomat added that "the matted is closed."

"If NATO has a motive to address us, we have an ambassador in Belgium, who is responsible for the bilateral relations. We have informed the North Atlantic alliance, that in any case, it can send signals through this diplomat," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said that starting November 1, Moscow is suspending its permanent mission to NATO in response to the mission staff reduction.