Russia Has No Doubts That West Becoming Party To Conflict In Ukraine - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Western countries are becoming party to the conflict in Ukraine by sending weapons there, wishing to prolong the conflict as much as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022)

"The position of the countries, which are pumping up Ukraine with weapons and military equipment and training military forces of this country, is especially cynical. The goal is obvious and they do not hide it, declaring to prolong the fighting as much as possible, despite casualties and damage, so as to pull apart and weaken Russia," Lavrov told the United Nations Security Council meeting, adding that such policy means direct involvement of the West in the conflict, making them party to it.

