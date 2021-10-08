Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

Russia does not have high expectations from relations with the European Union as trust between the sides is broken, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia does not have high expectations from relations with the European Union as trust between the sides is broken, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We do not need gifts, we do not expect them from anyone, and it is not for this that we exist and work and do not build high expectations.

We understand that the current situation has gone too far, and no one will be able to reverse it overnight. Trust has been undermined too much by a series of unilateral measures on the part of Brussels," Lavrov told members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.