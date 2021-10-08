UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:44 PM

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

Russia does not have high expectations from relations with the European Union as trust between the sides is broken, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia does not have high expectations from relations with the European Union as trust between the sides is broken, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We do not need gifts, we do not expect them from anyone, and it is not for this that we exist and work and do not build high expectations.

We understand that the current situation has gone too far, and no one will be able to reverse it overnight. Trust has been undermined too much by a series of unilateral measures on the part of Brussels," Lavrov told members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Brussels From

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - ..

Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Poland must 'fully' implement EU law: Heiko Maas

Poland must 'fully' implement EU law: Heiko Maas

3 minutes ago
 Two water pilferers booked in sargodah

Two water pilferers booked in sargodah

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Date Set for Putin-Kishida Meeting ..

Kremlin Says No Date Set for Putin-Kishida Meeting, But Sides Confirm Interest

3 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF ju ..

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF judging committee

17 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.