UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Illusions About Relations With London After Truss Comes To Power - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russia Has No Illusions About Relations With London After Truss Comes to Power - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) There are no prerequisites for positive relations with London, Moscow has no illusions in connection with the election of Liz Truss to the post of UK Prime Minister, Sergey Belyaev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second European department, told Sputnik, commenting on the election results.

"We see no prerequisites for positive changes in bilateral relations in connection with the figure of the new UK Prime Minister. We have no illusions on this score," the diplomat said.

He noted that both Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during the election campaign "repeatedly emphasized that they intend to continue the destructive course of Boris Johnson in relations with Russia.

"

"At the same time, it is important to understand that the outgoing prime minister also took over from his predecessors in destroying the foundations of Russian-British cooperation," the diplomat said.

He added that Moscow "never initiated a cold snap in dialogue with the UK."

"Moreover, every time after another provocation by the British, accompanied by unfounded accusations and unilateral sanctions, we called on the British side to reason and refrain from actions that harm ties between our countries and peoples," Belyaev emphasized.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia London Same United Kingdom Post From

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

4 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.