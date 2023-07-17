Open Menu

Russia Has No Illusions On West's Possible Role In Attack On Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia has no illusions on the possible involvement of the West in the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

"We know very well how deep the coordination of the Kiev regime and Washington and a number of European capitals is, as well as the North Atlantic Alliance. We know perfectly well how much information comes from the North Atlantic Alliance, from Washington to Kiev on a permanent basis, so we have no illusions here," Peskov told a briefing.

Russia is aware of the insidious nature of the Kiev regime, the spokesman added.

"Today, the Kiev regime killed a young family ” a girl's parents ” the girl was injured. And we need to talk about this so that everyone can hear it. This is all the work of the Kiev regime. And we will all work and remain vigilant," Peskov told reporters when asked about the risk of an increase in the number of attacks on peaceful regions of Russia due to the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces.

