Russia Has No Information About IAEA Sending Experts To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia has no information about the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sending its experts to Ukraine amid reports about a so-called dirty bomb, though IAEA Director Rafael General agreed to consider the possibility of such a mission, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for the statement by (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro) Kuleba that IAEA Director General Grossi has agreed to send a mission of experts (to Ukraine), I have no such information. I have information that such a request has been received by Mr. Grossi and he, going on a foreign trip, has pledged to consider this request," Lavrov told reporters.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concerns to his French, Turkish and UK counterparts that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image. According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of the plan under the guidance of Western curators, with the work on the bomb creation at the final stage. Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

