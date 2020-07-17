UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has No Information About Who Hacked UK Developers Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

Russia Has No Information About Who Hacked UK Developers of COVID-19 Vaccine - Kremlin

Russia has no information on who is responsible for hacking UK pharmaceutical companies and research centers engaged in coronavirus vaccine development, and is not involved in it in any way, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia has no information on who is responsible for hacking UK pharmaceutical companies and research centers engaged in coronavirus vaccine development, and is not involved in it in any way, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UK National Cyber Security Center said that some hackers with alleged ties to Russia had tried to hack research facilities and organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, involved in developing vaccines against COVID-19.

"We have no information on who could have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centers in the UK. We can say only one thing, Russia has nothing to do with these attempts," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Canada United Kingdom United States Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

36 minutes ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.