Russia Has No Information About Who Hacked UK Developers of COVID-19 Vaccine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia has no information on who is responsible for hacking UK pharmaceutical companies and research centers engaged in coronavirus vaccine development, and is not involved in it in any way, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UK National Cyber Security Center said that some hackers with alleged ties to Russia had tried to hack research facilities and organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, involved in developing vaccines against COVID-19.

"We have no information on who could have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centers in the UK. We can say only one thing, Russia has nothing to do with these attempts," Peskov said.