UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia has no intention to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as it explained in a letter calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to compel Kiev to abstain from provocations, Russia's UN Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We do not intend to blow up this NPP, we have no intention of doing so. In our letter, we call on the UN Secretary-General and international community to influence Kiev, compelling it to abstain from provocations at this Zaporizhzhia NPP," Nebenzia told the Security Council.