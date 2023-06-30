Open Menu

Russia Has No Intention To Blow Up NPP, Demands End To Kiev's Provocations - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia Has No Intention to Blow Up NPP, Demands End to Kiev's Provocations - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia has no intention to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as it explained in a letter calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to compel Kiev to abstain from provocations, Russia's UN Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We do not intend to blow up this NPP, we have no intention of doing so. In our letter, we call on the UN Secretary-General and international community to influence Kiev, compelling it to abstain from provocations at this Zaporizhzhia NPP," Nebenzia told the Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear Kiev From

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

3 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

4 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

6 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

7 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

7 hours ago

More Stories From World