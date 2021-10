Russia Has No Intention to Discuss Its Law on Foreign Agent Media With Anyone - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia has no intention to discuss its domestic legislation with anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the US State Department's criticism of Russia's law on foreign agent media.

"We are not ready to take such criticism into consideration. This is our domestic legislation. We have no intention to discuss it with anyone," Peskov told reporters.