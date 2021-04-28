UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Intention To Join G7 Format - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:47 PM

Russia Has No Intention to Join G7 Format - Lavrov

Russia has no intention of joining the G7 format, as it believes the group has lost its significance in the new world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia has no intention of joining the G7 format, as it believes the group has lost its significance in the new world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said we will never join it.

There will be no G8, this is a thing of the past," Lavrov said, noting that G7 members' statements against calling Russia to joint the format are only aimed at "promoting their decisive word."

The G8 format, established in 1998, was reduced to G7 in 2014, when other member states accused Russia of interference in Ukraine's domestic affairs following Crimea's reunification with Russia, and slapped sanctions on Moscow.

