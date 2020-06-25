UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has No Intention To Meddle In Belarus' Electoral Process - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Russia Has No Intention to Meddle in Belarus' Electoral Process - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia has never interfered and will not interfere in other countries' elections, including Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia has never interfered and will not interfere in other countries' elections, including Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day he was planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and discuss foreign interference in Belarusian presidential election.

"We can say unequivocally here that Russia has never meddled, does not meddle and does not plan to meddle in anyone's electoral processes, especially in the electoral processes of our ally Belarus," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Lukashenko's words.

On Wednesday, during the military parade in Moscow and on its sidelines, the two leaders did not have time for a substantial conversation, Peskov said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

12 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

1 hour ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.