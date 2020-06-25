Russia Has No Intention to Meddle in Belarus' Electoral Process - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has never interfered and will not interfere in other countries' elections, including Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day he was planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and discuss foreign interference in Belarusian presidential election.

"We can say unequivocally here that Russia has never meddled, does not meddle and does not plan to meddle in anyone's electoral processes, especially in the electoral processes of our ally Belarus," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Lukashenko's words.

On Wednesday, during the military parade in Moscow and on its sidelines, the two leaders did not have time for a substantial conversation, Peskov said.