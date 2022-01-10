Russia has no intentions to "attack" Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia has no intentions to "attack" Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We explained to our American colleagues that we have and cannot have any plans or intentions to 'attack' Ukraine, and all measures for the combat training of our forces are carried out within our national territory," Ryabkov said following the Geneva talks on security with the US.

He noted that there was no reason to fear any kind of escalation of the scenario.