UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Intentions To 'Attack' Ukraine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Russia Has No Intentions to 'Attack' Ukraine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia has no intentions to "attack" Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia has no intentions to "attack" Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We explained to our American colleagues that we have and cannot have any plans or intentions to 'attack' Ukraine, and all measures for the combat training of our forces are carried out within our national territory," Ryabkov said following the Geneva talks on security with the US.

He noted that there was no reason to fear any kind of escalation of the scenario.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Geneva All

Recent Stories

Russia, US Discussed Future Treaty to Replace New ..

Russia, US Discussed Future Treaty to Replace New START in Geneva - Ryabkov

30 seconds ago
 US Says Will Slap Financial Sanctions, Enhance NAT ..

US Says Will Slap Financial Sanctions, Enhance NATO Forces If Russia Advances on ..

32 seconds ago
 UN-Led Talks to Resolve Sudan Political Crisis to ..

UN-Led Talks to Resolve Sudan Political Crisis to Start Immediately - Special En ..

33 seconds ago
 German Chancellor to Discuss Bilateral Relations W ..

German Chancellor to Discuss Bilateral Relations With Dutch PM on January 13

35 seconds ago
 US, Russia Will Discuss Way Forward in Security Ta ..

US, Russia Will Discuss Way Forward in Security Talks at End of This Week - Sher ..

37 seconds ago
 Work With US on Security Under Question Without Pr ..

Work With US on Security Under Question Without Progress on NATO Non-Expansion - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.