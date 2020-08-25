Russia Has No Interest in Escalation of Tensions in Transcaucasia - Defense Minister

Russia's actions in Transcaucasia have never been aimed against any third country as Moscow is not interested in an escalation of tensions in this region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia's actions in Transcaucasia have never been aimed against any third country as Moscow is not interested in an escalation of tensions in this region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov.

"We are aware of and have followed with concern the events taking place on the border with Armenia ...

And we are also aware of concerns over our flights to our [Armenian-based] military base. I want to say right away that our actions have never been - and are not - aimed against Azerbaijan, our neighbor and our partner. Russia is not interested in the escalation of tensions in Transcaucasia," Shoigu said.

According to the Russian defense minister, frequent cross-border flights to Armenia were in light of construction works on a non-military facility for Russian servicemen and also due to the annual conscription campaign.