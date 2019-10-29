UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Official Confirmation Of Al-Baghdadi Elimination - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Russia Has No Official Confirmation of Al-Baghdadi Elimination - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Moscow has not received official confirmation of the elimination of leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province.

Trump said al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel.

"No, we have no confirmation," Peskov said in response to a corresponding question.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a press briefing on Monday that the United States is not prepared to release video or photos of the US special forces raid of al-Baghdadi's compound in Syria.

