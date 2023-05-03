Russia Has No Other Options But to Eliminate Zelenskyy - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Russia has no other options but to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the recent drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left except for the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.