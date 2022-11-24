Russia Has No Plans Now to Hold Talks With US at High Level - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Moscow does not plan high-level contacts with the United States, although the dialogue is carried out through diplomatic channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Russia did not initiate any contacts with the US delegation during the G20 summit in Bali earlier this month, the diplomat said.

"As for specifically the topic of certain contacts, I would like to emphasize that we have not initiated anything of the kind either in terms of probing or in an official manner. There were no plans for such a contact, and we are not planning any high-level contacts now. The dialogue with the Americans proceeds through telephone conversations of the relevant senior, top officials without involving the presidential level. We are having a dialogue through the usual diplomatic channels," Ryabkov told reporters.