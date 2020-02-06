Russia Has No Plans to Completely Stop Issuing Visas for Chinese Citizens - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia does not intend to completely stop granting visas to Chinese nationals over the new coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said.

On February 1, the Russian government suspended visa-free group travel with China and temporarily stopped issuing of work visas for Chinese citizens over the coronavirus concerns.

"As far as I know, no such measures have been planned as of today," Ivanov told the Kommersant newspaper in an interview, when asked whether there was a possibility of the full termination of the issuing of visas for Chinese nationals.

Overall, more than 24,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China, with cases also reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East. The number of deaths from the virus is approaching 500, almost all of them in China.

According to the World Health Organization, the current coronavirus outbreak does not yet constitute a pandemic.