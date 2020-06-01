Russia Has No Plans to Continue Importing Protective Masks From China - Minister

Russia does not plan to continue purchasing protective masks from China, but the agreement to resume deliveries if need arises amid the coronavirus pandemic remains in force, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia does not plan to continue purchasing protective masks from China, but the agreement to resume deliveries if need arises amid the coronavirus pandemic remains in force, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have agreed with our Chinese partners on the following: as of today, we no longer need to buy individual protective gear. I am sure that even if the second wave of the pandemic is possible to happen in the fall, as some expert say, we will be capable of forming our stock by this time, which will be sufficient for a year," Manturov said, when asked about import of masks from China.

"I think we certainly will not purchase more [masks]. At the same time, the agreement to resume deliveries, if needed, remains in force," the minister added.