Russia Has No Plans To Form Military Union With China - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow did not have a military union with Beijing and was not planning to forge such an alliance with China
"Regarding unions, we do not have a military alliance with China, and we do not plan to create it.
And the fact that in East Asia they are trying to create this union, other countries [are trying] ... US, Japan, South Korea, we see it. We consider it counterproductive ... But our cooperation with China is developing, including in the field of defense technology," Putin said.