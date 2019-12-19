Russia Has No Plans to Form Military Union With China - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow did not have a military union with Beijing and was not planning to forge such an alliance with China

"Regarding unions, we do not have a military alliance with China, and we do not plan to create it.

And the fact that in East Asia they are trying to create this union, other countries [are trying] ... US, Japan, South Korea, we see it. We consider it counterproductive ... But our cooperation with China is developing, including in the field of defense technology," Putin said.