Russia Has No Plans to Host Syria-Turkey Security Meeting - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia has no plans to host a Syria-Turkey security meeting amid existing tensions over Turkey's offensive in the north of the neighboring country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia has no plans to host a Syria-Turkey security meeting amid existing tensions over Turkey's offensive in the north of the neighboring country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"A representative of the presidential administration has already commented on planned contacts between Syrian and Turkish representatives in Sochi. We do not plan such contacts," Lavriv said at a press conference after talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva.