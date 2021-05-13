Russia Has No Plans to Incorporate Breakaway Donbas Republics - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia is not planning to incorporate any foreign territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when commenting on the EU statement that Moscow allegedly aims to "de facto integrate" the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR).

Bloomberg has reported, citing the EU statement, that Russia aims to "de facto integrate" parts of eastern Ukraine by holding "illegitimate elections" and distributing passports to locals in Donbas.

"Russia does not plan to incorporate anyone. It has never done this .... Russia did not plan and does not plan to incorporate anyone," Peskov told reporters.