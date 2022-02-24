- Home
Russia Has No Plans To Occupy Ukraine - Putin
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after announcing the special military operation in Donbas.
"We have no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territories," Putin said in an address.
