Russia Has No Plans to Postpone, Cancel Eastern Economic Forum - Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Russia is not planning to postpone or cancel the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is currently scheduled to take place in September, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov has told Sputnik.

"Currently, there are no plans to change or cancel the EEF, we are preparing for the EEF as usual," Chekunkov said, adding that that the organizers hope there will be no changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year's forum is scheduled for September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivistok.

Delegations from at least 60 countries are expected to be invited to this year's forum, Chekunkov previously told Sputnik.