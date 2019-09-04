Russia Has No Plans to Raise N. Korea Issue During UNSC Presidency in September - Nebenzia

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia discusses North Korea at the UN Security Council with its partners, but does not have plans to raise the issue during its presidency in September because there is no "appetite" for consultations, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Judging by the program of work for September, there is no appetite for consultations [on North Korea]," Nebenzia told reporters. "Nobody raised the issue during our informal discussions."

However, the Russian ambassador pointed out he does not rule out that some changes in the preliminary schedule may occur.

"I do not exclude that something may come up," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia also said thaht all parties accounting for the progress in the situation in the region are committed to continue talks.

"We are consulting with China, the United States on DPRK [North Korea]," Nebenzia said.

On Saturday, the Japanese NHK news outlet reported that North Korea has canceled Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho's attendance of the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to open on September 17.