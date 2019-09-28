UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Plans To Rebuild The Soviet Union By 2024 - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia has no plans to rebuild the Soviet Union by 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday commenting on the remarks by former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili about Moscow's intention to revive the USSR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia has no plans to rebuild the Soviet Union by 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday commenting on the remarks by former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili about Moscow's intention to revive the USSR.

Saakashvili, whose remarks were earlier circulated by the Georgian media, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly has plans to revive the Soviet Union, which envision Russia's unification with Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova and part of Ukraine with the exception of its western regions.

"No, there are no such plans," Peskov told Sputnik.

