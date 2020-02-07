UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Plans to Restrict Sales of Protective Masks in Drug Stores - Manturov

Russia is not panning to impose restrictions on the sale of protective masks in drug stores on fears of deficit caused by increased demand amid the spread of deadly China coronavirus, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Friday

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) announced the discovery of facts of a decrease in stocks of medical masks at wholesalers and their shortage among manufacturers due to a sharp increase in demand.

"We are not interested in introducing any restrictions in the pharmacy segment yet," Manturov told reporters.

According to Manturov, 20 Russian firms produce protective masks, and, in light of the situation with coronavirus, they have increased production to almost 900,000 masks per day.

The minister also stressed that the production could be increased to up to 900 million masks per year, if necessary.

